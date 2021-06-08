Peregrine Capital Management LLC Acquires 214,578 Shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) by 56.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 593,099 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 214,578 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Scorpio Tankers were worth $10,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its position in Scorpio Tankers by 28.5% during the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 17,891 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the first quarter valued at approximately $956,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the first quarter valued at approximately $958,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,127,000. Institutional investors own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on STNG shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.57.

STNG stock opened at $21.88 on Tuesday. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $23.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.28 and a beta of 1.19.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The shipping company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.03. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $134.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.80%.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 30, 2021, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 131 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 63 MR, and 14 Handymax tankers with a weighted average age of approximately 5.2 years.

