Peregrine Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) by 37.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 908,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247,551 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brigham Minerals were worth $13,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Brigham Minerals by 265.8% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 68,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 49,626 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,826,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,574 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 8,909 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brigham Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at about $471,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brigham Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Brigham Minerals from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

In related news, CFO Blake C. Williams sold 26,500 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $503,235.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 30,941 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $507,741.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 315,922 shares of company stock worth $5,517,931. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Brigham Minerals stock opened at $20.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.95 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $20.97.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 41.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $33.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.32 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 673.68%.

Brigham Minerals Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.