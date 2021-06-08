Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $14.38 Million Stock Position in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 717,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,542 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ranpak were worth $14,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACK. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in Ranpak by 134.7% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Ranpak by 93.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ranpak by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ranpak in the first quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Ranpak by 118.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 8,760 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PACK opened at $21.33 on Tuesday. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.79 and a twelve month high of $25.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -112.26 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.34.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10. Ranpak had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $87.70 million during the quarter.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Ranpak in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on Ranpak in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Ranpak from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

In related news, CEO Omar Asali sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $7,916,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 991,843 shares in the company, valued at $19,628,572.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company manufactures and assembles proprietary protective systems that convert kraft paper into a range of packaging and cushioning products to address its customers' needs.

