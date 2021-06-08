Peregrine Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 52,689 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $15,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RHP. Perry Creek Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,538,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,305,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 956.4% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 662,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,870,000 after purchasing an additional 599,508 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1,400.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 597,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,511,000 after purchasing an additional 558,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,137,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,150,000 after purchasing an additional 313,391 shares during the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RHP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.67.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Director Fazal F. Merchant sold 1,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total transaction of $111,519.17. Also, EVP Scott J. Lynn sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.98, for a total value of $209,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,604.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $76.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.08. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.23 and a 12 month high of $86.58.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.31 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 186.81% and a negative net margin of 160.81%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.