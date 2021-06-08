Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 18,898 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,085 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,898 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Dycom Industries worth $12,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Dycom Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 11,950.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 553 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dycom Industries by 247.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Dycom Industries by 16.1% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 844 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

In related news, Director Patricia Higgins sold 3,616 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $340,301.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,717,909.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 1,560 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.46, for a total value of $145,797.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,156.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DY shares. B. Riley cut their price target on Dycom Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded Dycom Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $72.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.

NYSE:DY opened at $81.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 38.69 and a beta of 1.61. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.37 and a 1 year high of $101.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $727.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.96 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.