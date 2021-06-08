Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 48,156 Shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 343,163 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 48,156 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.53% of Mimecast worth $13,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its position in Mimecast by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 45,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,591,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,995,000 after purchasing an additional 642,278 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 32,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 208,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,840,000 after purchasing an additional 48,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mimecast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $1,486,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 960,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,802,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $94,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,319.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 227,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,164,690 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MIME opened at $51.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 113.40, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.29. Mimecast Limited has a 1 year low of $37.03 and a 1 year high of $59.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.60.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $133.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.19 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mimecast Limited will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MIME. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Mimecast from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mimecast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Mimecast from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Mimecast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Mimecast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

