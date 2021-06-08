Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Grows Holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,380 shares during the quarter. The Hain Celestial Group accounts for about 1.5% of Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.21% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $9,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 293,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,000,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,061,000 after purchasing an additional 250,601 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 1,734.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 7,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter worth $7,332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Shervin J. Korangy sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total transaction of $274,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,458.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeryl Wolfe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $122,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist increased their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hain Celestial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.22.

Shares of HAIN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.78. 5,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 663,827. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.00 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.61 and a twelve month high of $46.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.62.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $492.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.74 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hain Celestial Group Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

