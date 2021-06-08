Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Increases Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 126.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BABA. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. DCM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth about $366,000. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. 33.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet cut Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.57.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $215.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,039,457. The company has a market cap of $582.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.23. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $204.39 and a 52 week high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $8.85. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.