Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,175.3% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,654 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 18,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 5,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on MRK shares. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $72.27. 459,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,853,860. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.40. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.71 and a 1 year high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

