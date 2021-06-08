Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Invests $574,000 in Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Seer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,842,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Seer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Seer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Seer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC bought a new stake in Seer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Seer alerts:

In other news, CFO David R. Horn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $301,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 240,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,253,076.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SEER traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.26. The stock had a trading volume of 5,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,290. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion and a PE ratio of -12.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.99. Seer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.48 and a 52 week high of $86.55.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. Seer’s quarterly revenue was down 65.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Seer, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SEER. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Seer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Seer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.33.

About Seer

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Seer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.