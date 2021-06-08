Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 9,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in U. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,416,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 24,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.46, for a total value of $2,362,016.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 342,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,076,519.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total transaction of $679,070.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,481,508.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 932,735 shares of company stock valued at $88,858,458 in the last ninety days.

U stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.99. The company had a trading volume of 77,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,085,372. Unity Software Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.11 and a 1 year high of $174.94. The company has a market cap of $27.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -84.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.87.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $234.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Unity Software’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.10.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

