Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Raises Stock Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 30.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the quarter. FTI Consulting accounts for 1.8% of Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $11,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 23.1% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Holly Paul sold 31,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.93, for a total value of $4,487,737.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,235,623.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FCN traded up $1.40 on Tuesday, reaching $139.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,358. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $141.53. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.87 and a 12 month high of $147.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 0.43.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.71. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $686.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.84 million. Equities research analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FCN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

