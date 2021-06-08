Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.69 Per Share

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) announced an annual dividend on Monday, June 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.6859 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, July 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This is a boost from Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk’s previous annual dividend of $0.61.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk has raised its dividend by 4.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk has a payout ratio of 55.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NYSE TLK opened at $25.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.05. Perusahaan Perseroan has a one year low of $16.97 and a one year high of $27.46.

About Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and digital services, including financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT, big data analytics, and digital advertising services.

