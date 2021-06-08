Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.69 Per Share

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) announced an annual dividend on Monday, June 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.6859 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, July 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This is a boost from Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk’s previous annual dividend of $0.61.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk has raised its dividend by 4.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk has a payout ratio of 55.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NYSE TLK opened at $25.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.05. Perusahaan Perseroan has a one year low of $16.97 and a one year high of $27.46.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and digital services, including financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT, big data analytics, and digital advertising services.

