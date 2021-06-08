PhoenixDAO (PHNX) Price Hits $0.0856 on Exchanges

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 8th. PhoenixDAO has a total market capitalization of $5.10 million and $210,288.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PhoenixDAO has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. One PhoenixDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0856 or 0.00000260 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00072619 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004325 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00026720 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.39 or 0.00981184 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,268.61 or 0.09948056 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00051466 BTC.

PhoenixDAO Coin Profile

PHNX is a coin. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,595,770 coins. PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PhoenixDAO is phoenixdao.io . PhoenixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer. “

Buying and Selling PhoenixDAO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PhoenixDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PhoenixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

