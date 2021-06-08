Phore (PHR) Price Reaches $0.15 on Exchanges

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded down 25.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. In the last week, Phore has traded down 39.2% against the dollar. One Phore coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000453 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Phore has a total market capitalization of $3.67 million and approximately $5,379.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00009681 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003969 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00014780 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $211.26 or 0.00629438 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

Phore (CRYPTO:PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 24,179,186 coins. Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phore is phore.io . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Phore Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

