Piper Sandler Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) – Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of MarketAxess in a report released on Wednesday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.05 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.12. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $483.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for MarketAxess’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.62% and a return on equity of 33.03%. The company had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $538.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $553.33.

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $448.59 on Monday. MarketAxess has a 1 year low of $431.19 and a 1 year high of $606.45. The firm has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.07 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $485.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.63%.

In other MarketAxess news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.02, for a total value of $46,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,704.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.80, for a total transaction of $10,376,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 785,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,560,460.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,070 shares of company stock valued at $15,418,059. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in MarketAxess by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 80 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 87 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

