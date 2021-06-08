Piper Sandler Weighs in on Cboe Global Markets, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report released on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.30. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CBOE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cboe Global Markets presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.31.

NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $112.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.36. Cboe Global Markets has a 1-year low of $77.63 and a 1-year high of $116.39.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $365.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.30 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,725,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,558,510. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total value of $114,570.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,708,346.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,740 shares of company stock worth $2,572,258 in the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.88%.

Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

