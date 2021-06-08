Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Given New $500.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $450.00 to $500.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Pool in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on Pool from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Pool in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pool has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $436.29.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $435.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.86 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $408.55. Pool has a 12-month low of $244.91 and a 12-month high of $449.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.73 million. Pool had a return on equity of 71.77% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pool will post 12.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Pool news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,795 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.80, for a total transaction of $773,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,511,655.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 9,310 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.97, for a total value of $4,142,670.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,387,409.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,711 shares of company stock valued at $21,757,571. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in POOL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Pool by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,626,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,597,352,000 after buying an additional 709,088 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,833,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Pool by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 887,217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $330,488,000 after purchasing an additional 239,926 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Pool by 170.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $87,774,000 after purchasing an additional 160,237 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Pool by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 286,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $98,885,000 after purchasing an additional 159,526 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

