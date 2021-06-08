POPCHAIN (PCH) Hits Market Cap of $181,373.62

POPCHAIN (CURRENCY:PCH) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 8th. During the last week, POPCHAIN has traded down 32.1% against the U.S. dollar. One POPCHAIN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. POPCHAIN has a total market cap of $181,373.62 and $1.00 worth of POPCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About POPCHAIN

POPCHAIN (CRYPTO:PCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. POPCHAIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 892,799,357 coins. POPCHAIN’s official website is www.popchain.org . The official message board for POPCHAIN is medium.com/popchain . POPCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @POPCHAIN_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “POPCHAIN is a blockchain-based content distribution platform for copyright protection and content sharing through streams. In the POPCHAIN ecosystem, there are two types of platforms: The POPCHAIN's platform that removes the middlemen in the distribution process recording all the used channels and links a copyright holder to the consumer. And POPBOX that allows POPCHAIN to save idle storage & bandwidth, increasing the performance of POPCHAIN and rewarding its users with PCH. PCH is the issued token by POPCHAIN. It's an Ethereum-based token (ERC-20) used as a payment method and used in different applications in the platform to ease POPCHAIN's network. “

Buying and Selling POPCHAIN

