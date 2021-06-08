PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.25.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PCH shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other PotlatchDeltic news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $1,214,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Covey sold 26,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $1,563,400.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 144,122 shares of company stock valued at $8,676,384. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 457.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PotlatchDeltic stock traded down $0.41 on Monday, hitting $55.88. 544,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,038. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.09. PotlatchDeltic has a 12-month low of $33.58 and a 12-month high of $65.67. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.32.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.18. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 26.53% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The business had revenue of $354.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. PotlatchDeltic’s revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is 55.78%.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

