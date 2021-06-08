Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.51 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) to announce earnings per share of ($0.51) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Prelude Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.49) and the lowest is ($0.53). The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Prelude Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.27) to ($1.97). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($3.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.75) to ($1.99). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Prelude Therapeutics.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Prelude Therapeutics from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRLD traded down $1.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.14. 2,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,534. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.83. Prelude Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $23.69 and a 1-year high of $95.38.

In other Prelude Therapeutics news, insider David J. Mauro sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $772,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian Piper sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $285,571.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,571.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,826 shares of company stock worth $2,838,258 in the last 90 days. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $585,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Prelude Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $544,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Prelude Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $576,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Prelude Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prelude Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $845,000. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

