Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 10,805 Shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 757,659 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,805 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $18,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 34,167 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in First Financial Bancorp. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 249,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 15,143 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 31,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other First Financial Bancorp. news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 16,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $432,229.35. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 221,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,662,058.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas Murray Obrien sold 39,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $1,014,461.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,892 shares of company stock worth $2,293,206 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock opened at $25.70 on Tuesday. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1 year low of $11.28 and a 1 year high of $26.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 24.85% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $154.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.09%.

Several brokerages recently commented on FFBC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

