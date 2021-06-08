Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 1.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 263,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $18,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Invictus RG purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 61.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.94, for a total value of $1,738,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,099,362.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $3,804,649.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 848,632 shares of company stock worth $63,248,002. 35.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $85.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.28. The firm has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a PE ratio of -204.38 and a beta of 0.03. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.92 and a 1-year high of $95.77.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NET. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cloudflare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.17.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

