Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 587,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,389 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.61% of The Simply Good Foods worth $17,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 12,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 27,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Simply Good Foods alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SMPL opened at $34.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.72 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 1 year low of $16.54 and a 1 year high of $35.48.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $230.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.03 million. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SMPL shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Simply Good Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.29.

In other news, insider C Scott Parker sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,049,409.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.