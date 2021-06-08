Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,160 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Fox Factory worth $19,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FOXF. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Fox Factory by 1.2% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

FOXF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fox Factory has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.80.

In other news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 4,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total value of $579,349.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,658,736.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Richard T. Winters sold 3,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.97, for a total transaction of $510,316.21. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FOXF opened at $149.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 52.01, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.81. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $69.95 and a 12 month high of $166.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.23. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The business had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Fox Factory Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.