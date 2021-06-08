Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $18.85 Million Stock Holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 491,125 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,074 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in KBR were worth $18,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KBR. Pembroke Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of KBR during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,349,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in KBR by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 185,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,742,000 after buying an additional 8,563 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in KBR in the 4th quarter valued at $597,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KBR by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 32,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 6,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

In other KBR news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $72,261.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,043. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 5,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $239,635.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,796 shares in the company, valued at $2,388,881.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,897 shares of company stock worth $380,388 over the last three months. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of KBR from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Truist raised their target price on KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Truist Securities upped their price target on KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on KBR from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KBR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.55.

KBR stock opened at $40.10 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.26 and a beta of 1.37. KBR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.48 and a 52 week high of $42.71.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. KBR had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. KBR’s payout ratio is 25.43%.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

