Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Purchases 24,200 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 47.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 11.1% of Privium Fund Management UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $16,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,030,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,677,344,000 after purchasing an additional 960,505 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $168,540,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,685.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 680,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,399,000 after purchasing an additional 670,199 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,942.9% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 686,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,704,000 after purchasing an additional 653,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $120,701,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $219.59. 37,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,250,686. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $149.85 and a 1 year high of $219.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $215.18.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

