Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Purchases Shares of 3,000 BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 16.1% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 7,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.68, for a total transaction of $543,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,966,247.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total value of $102,010.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,001,732.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,390 shares of company stock worth $6,207,755. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

BMRN stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,445. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.35 and a 1 year high of $131.95. The stock has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 0.59.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 43.11%. The business had revenue of $486.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.44 million. Research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

BMRN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.57.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

