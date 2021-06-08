Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Guggenheim

Stock analysts at Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.
NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $46.09 on Tuesday. Progress Software has a one year low of $34.05 and a one year high of $49.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.
In related news, SVP Jeremy Segal sold 761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $33,194.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 1,663.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,587 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Progress Software in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Progress Software Company Profile
Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.
