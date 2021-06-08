Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Guggenheim

Stock analysts at Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $46.09 on Tuesday. Progress Software has a one year low of $34.05 and a one year high of $49.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $131.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.39 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 36.46%. Progress Software’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Progress Software will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jeremy Segal sold 761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $33,194.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 1,663.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,587 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Progress Software in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

