Project Pai 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3.21 Million (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. One Project Pai coin can currently be bought for $0.0288 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Project Pai has traded 24% higher against the U.S. dollar. Project Pai has a market cap of $44.61 million and $3.21 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Get Project Pai alerts:

Project Pai Profile

Project Pai is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,753,398,890 coins and its circulating supply is 1,550,308,089 coins. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com . Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Project Pai Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Project Pai using one of the exchanges listed above.

