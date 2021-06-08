PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 490,811 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,678 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 1.11% of PROS worth $20,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in PROS during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in PROS during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PROS during the 1st quarter worth $282,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in PROS during the 4th quarter worth $312,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PROS during the 1st quarter worth $407,000.

NYSE:PRO opened at $48.08 on Tuesday. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.55 and a 1 year high of $51.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -27.32 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. PROS had a negative return on equity of 55.89% and a negative net margin of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $61.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PROS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.29.

In other news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 2,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total value of $105,190.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 116,198 shares in the company, valued at $5,080,176.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Leslie J. Rechan sold 13,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $508,151.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 67,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,741.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,646 shares of company stock valued at $2,023,492. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

