ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Acquired by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,410 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF makes up 1.3% of Essex Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $7,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HT Partners LLC raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 9,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 50,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Financial Services LLC raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 6,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter.

BATS NOBL traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $92.65. 401,123 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.24. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97.

