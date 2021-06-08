Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Olympus in a report issued on Monday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo expects that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Olympus’ FY2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Olympus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

OCPNY stock opened at $21.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.77, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.69. Olympus has a 1-year low of $16.36 and a 1-year high of $22.99.

About Olympus

Olympus Corporation manufactures and sells precision machineries and instruments worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Endoscopic Solutions Business, Therapeutic Solutions Business, Scientific Solutions Business, Imaging Business, and Others. The Endoscopic Solutions Business segment offers gastrointestinal and surgical endoscopes, video and other endoscopes system, and repair services.

