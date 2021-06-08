Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Barclays in a report released on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dickerson now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.48. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Barclays’ FY2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 4.18%.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barclays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

NYSE:BCS opened at $10.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $46.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.30. Barclays has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $10.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Barclays by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 25,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Barclays by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Barclays by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Barclays by 15.4% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 15,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Barclays by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 41,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. 2.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

