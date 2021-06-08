Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Restaurant Brands International Inc. Lowered by KeyCorp (NYSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Restaurant Brands International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, June 6th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.60. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Sunday, May 2nd. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Restaurant Brands International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.59.

NYSE QSR opened at $68.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of 40.39, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.54. Restaurant Brands International has a 12-month low of $51.12 and a 12-month high of $71.12.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 104.43%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CMO Fernando Machado sold 121,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $7,749,114.61. Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 8,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $621,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 175,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,300,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 462,602 shares of company stock valued at $31,156,656. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QSR. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,395,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $804,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,724 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,783,698 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $472,702,000 after purchasing an additional 417,293 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,944,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $321,530,000 after purchasing an additional 402,767 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,438,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $270,588,000 after purchasing an additional 190,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,675,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $239,008,000 after purchasing an additional 106,913 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

