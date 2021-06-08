Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for The Descartes Systems Group Inc Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:DSGX)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) – Equities research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report issued on Thursday, June 3rd. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.18. William Blair also issued estimates for The Descartes Systems Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

DSGX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Stephens raised their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.41.

DSGX stock opened at $64.64 on Monday. The Descartes Systems Group has a 12-month low of $48.37 and a 12-month high of $66.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.06 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the 1st quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 10,871.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

