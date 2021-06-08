Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Boosted by Wedbush

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) – Research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Toll Brothers in a report issued on Friday, June 4th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.55 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.52. Wedbush also issued estimates for Toll Brothers’ FY2021 earnings at $5.73 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.98 EPS.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.21. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TOL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.47.

Shares of TOL stock opened at $62.37 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.79. Toll Brothers has a 52 week low of $28.91 and a 52 week high of $68.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the first quarter worth about $47,000. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert I. Toll sold 318,528 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $18,299,433.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,420,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,747,154.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert I. Toll sold 20,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total value of $1,153,276.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,902,300 shares in the company, valued at $397,020,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 380,178 shares of company stock valued at $21,991,436 over the last quarter. 10.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

