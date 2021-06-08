Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Stock Position Reduced by Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. lowered its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,593 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Qorvo by 172.5% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Qorvo by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.28, for a total transaction of $102,830.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,700 shares in the company, valued at $30,515,616. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total value of $322,369.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,150 shares in the company, valued at $8,464,317. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,130 shares of company stock worth $4,163,421 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

QRVO has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Qorvo from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Qorvo from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Qorvo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $184.14. The company had a trading volume of 20,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.64. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.57 and a 52-week high of $201.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $184.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.39.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 18.27%. On average, research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

