Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH) Insider Quarterhill Inc. Acquires 20,000 Shares

Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH) insider Quarterhill Inc. bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,318.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 60,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$148,940.36.

Quarterhill Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 10,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,082.00.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 20,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.47 per share, with a total value of C$49,384.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, Quarterhill Inc. bought 6,300 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,980.77.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 11,200 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.36 per share, with a total value of C$26,483.52.

On Friday, May 21st, Quarterhill Inc. bought 20,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.38 per share, with a total value of C$47,596.00.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 13,200 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,050.36.

On Monday, May 17th, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 12,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.36 per share, with a total value of C$28,266.00.

On Friday, May 14th, Quarterhill Inc. bought 20,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,804.00.

Quarterhill stock opened at C$2.49 on Tuesday. Quarterhill Inc. has a 1 year low of C$1.77 and a 1 year high of C$3.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a current ratio of 7.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$284.90 million and a PE ratio of 15.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Quarterhill’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

Separately, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$4.00 target price on shares of Quarterhill in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

Quarterhill Company Profile

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, medical, industrial and automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, nonvolatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, semiconductor analog circuitry technologies, and other technologies.

