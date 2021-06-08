Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH) Insider Quarterhill Inc. Buys 10,000 Shares

Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH) insider Quarterhill Inc. purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,082.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 80,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$202,913.38.

Quarterhill Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 20,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.47 per share, with a total value of C$49,384.00.

On Monday, May 31st, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 20,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,318.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, Quarterhill Inc. bought 6,300 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.38 per share, with a total value of C$14,980.77.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 11,200 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,483.52.

On Friday, May 21st, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 20,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,596.00.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Quarterhill Inc. bought 13,200 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,050.36.

On Monday, May 17th, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 12,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.36 per share, with a total value of C$28,266.00.

On Friday, May 14th, Quarterhill Inc. bought 20,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.34 per share, with a total value of C$46,804.00.

QTRH opened at C$2.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 7.36 and a quick ratio of 6.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.46. Quarterhill Inc. has a 1 year low of C$1.77 and a 1 year high of C$3.11. The company has a market cap of C$284.90 million and a P/E ratio of 15.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Quarterhill’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

Separately, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$4.00 price target on shares of Quarterhill in a report on Friday, May 21st.

Quarterhill Company Profile

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, medical, industrial and automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, nonvolatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, semiconductor analog circuitry technologies, and other technologies.

