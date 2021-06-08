Quiztok Achieves Market Cap of $34.28 Million (QTCON)

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 7th. In the last week, Quiztok has traded down 8.6% against the dollar. One Quiztok coin can now be bought for $0.0436 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Quiztok has a total market capitalization of $34.28 million and approximately $341,716.00 worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Quiztok alerts:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000017 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Quiztok Profile

Quiztok (CRYPTO:QTCON) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 786,421,847 coins. Quiztok’s official website is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php . The official message board for Quiztok is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Quiztok filters, refines and compresses scattered knowledge and information in form of quiz contents. It's a knowledge-sharing platform where everyone can share their questions and answers. Quiztok provides quiz creators, quiz players and quiz curators QTCON as rewards to realize practical value of sharing knowledge. “

Buying and Selling Quiztok

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quiztok should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quiztok using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quiztok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quiztok and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.