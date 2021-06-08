Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,003 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 99.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 277,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,709,000 after purchasing an additional 10,843 shares during the period. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.50.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $274.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.39. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.60 and a 12 month high of $277.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.21.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 57.72%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

In other news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 6,268 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.21, for a total transaction of $1,662,336.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,294,173.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 95 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.72, for a total value of $26,193.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,069.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,371 shares of company stock worth $4,900,340. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

