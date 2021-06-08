Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,765 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,950,208 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,690,000 after acquiring an additional 115,256 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $3,221,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 29,732 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $643,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 909,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,051,000 after buying an additional 12,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegiance Bancshares alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ ABTX opened at $41.68 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.40. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.44 and a 52 week high of $43.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $841.23 million, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.09.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 7.98%. As a group, analysts predict that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Allegiance Bancshares’s payout ratio is 21.62%.

In other news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $65,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,672,775.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiance Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiance Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.