Rafferty Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,157 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ResMed in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $462,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,023,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $307,809.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,219 shares of company stock worth $5,744,679 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

RMD opened at $206.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.64. The stock has a market cap of $30.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.04, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.57 and a 12-month high of $224.43.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 28.85%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RMD shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $206.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ResMed has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.43.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

