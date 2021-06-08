Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 11,800 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 46.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,232,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,065,000 after buying an additional 2,653,879 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 22.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,267,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776,019 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $165,577,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,851,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,503,000 after purchasing an additional 220,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,501,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,378,000 after purchasing an additional 463,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $55,539.00. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HST shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.66.

Shares of HST stock opened at $17.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 26.76 and a current ratio of 26.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.34. The company has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 1.40. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.04 and a 52-week high of $18.52.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.76% and a negative net margin of 91.11%. The firm had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

