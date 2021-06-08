Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBK. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in TriCo Bancshares by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 176,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,235,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $274,000. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 222,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,863,000 after acquiring an additional 11,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the period. 65.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TCBK opened at $48.61 on Tuesday. TriCo Bancshares has a twelve month low of $23.38 and a twelve month high of $51.66. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $82.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.10 million. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 9.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

