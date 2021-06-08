Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $488,000 Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 49.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,816 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 28,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 17,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 58,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.2% in the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 32,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 88.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GLPI shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.50 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

Shares of GLPI stock opened at $47.97 on Tuesday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.93 and a 1 year high of $48.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 6.21 and a quick ratio of 6.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.01.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 45.76%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 75.36%.

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.21 per share, for a total transaction of $46,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 132,191 shares in the company, valued at $6,108,546.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

