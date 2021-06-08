Rafferty Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,905 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Zumiez as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Zumiez in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Zumiez by 404.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 888 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zumiez by 7,631.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Zumiez in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in Zumiez during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Zumiez news, Director Thomas D. Campion sold 190,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total value of $8,937,769.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 996,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,874,942.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew L. Hyde sold 22,744 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total value of $988,681.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,052.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 253,815 shares of company stock valued at $11,763,546 over the last three months. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ZUMZ stock opened at $48.55 on Tuesday. Zumiez Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.88 and a fifty-two week high of $49.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.78.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.99. Zumiez had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $279.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.84) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 102.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zumiez Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZUMZ. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley raised their price target on Zumiez from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zumiez has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of March 6, 2021, the company operated 722 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 54 stores in Europe, and 14 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

