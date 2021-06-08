Raiden Network Token Price Up 2.4% Over Last Week (RDN)

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 8th. In the last week, Raiden Network Token has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. One Raiden Network Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00001322 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Raiden Network Token has a market cap of $21.69 million and $1.02 million worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Raiden Network Token Coin Profile

RDN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,030,146 coins. The official message board for Raiden Network Token is www.medium.com/@raiden_network . Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network . Raiden Network Token’s official website is raiden.network . The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Raiden Network is an off-chain scaling solution, enabling near-instant, low-fee and scalable payments. It’s complementary to the Ethereum blockchain and works with any ERC20 compatible token. The Raiden project is work in progress. Its goal is to research state channel technology, define protocols and develop reference implementations. The Raiden Network is an infrastructure layer on top of the Ethereum blockchain. While the basic idea is simple, the underlying protocol is quite complex and the implementation non-trivial. Nonetheless the technicalities can be abstracted away, such that developers can interface with a rather simple API to build scalable decentralized applications based on the Raiden Network. “

Raiden Network Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raiden Network Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raiden Network Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

