Raymond James Trims Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Target Price to $300.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Raymond James from $365.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on COUP. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Coupa Software from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Coupa Software from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.35.

Coupa Software stock opened at $236.73 on Tuesday. Coupa Software has a 1-year low of $211.54 and a 1-year high of $377.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of -91.05 and a beta of 1.45.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 18.25% and a negative net margin of 33.25%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -3.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,450 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.41, for a total value of $371,794.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,409.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total value of $12,714,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,808,857.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 176,520 shares of company stock valued at $43,984,671. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Coupa Software by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 67.7% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 0.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

